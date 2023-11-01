iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 62,649 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 46,796 shares.The stock last traded at $257.38 and had previously closed at $257.23.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $273.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

