iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Shares Purchased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 99.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,958 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IFRA. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 287.7% in the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 159.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter.

IFRA stock opened at $35.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.80.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

