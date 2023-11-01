iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $72.88

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $72.88 and last traded at $73.19, with a volume of 3411667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.62.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 19,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 112.5% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Passaic Partners LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Passaic Partners LLC now owns 297,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,703,000 after purchasing an additional 154,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $242,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

