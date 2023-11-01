iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) Shares Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IAT. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 40.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 57.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 16,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter.

IAT stock opened at $31.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.76 million, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.41. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a 52 week low of $28.80 and a 52 week high of $53.92.

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

