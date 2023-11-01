iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,022 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 228.6% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 42,521 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.4% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 950,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,770,000 after purchasing an additional 216,087 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2,029.2% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 209,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 199,290 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $737,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $72,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $21.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.65.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0486 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

