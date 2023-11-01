iSpecimen (ISPC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 2nd. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.63 million during the quarter. iSpecimen had a negative net margin of 110.39% and a negative return on equity of 59.17%.

NASDAQ:ISPC opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.16. iSpecimen has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $2.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISPC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iSpecimen by 903.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 64,083 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iSpecimen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iSpecimen by 166.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 163,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 102,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iSpecimen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 4.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iSpecimen Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations.

