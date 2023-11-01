Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Short Interest Up 5.8% in October

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the September 30th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 355,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Jack in the Box Trading Up 1.1 %

Jack in the Box stock opened at $63.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.70. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $60.43 and a 1-year high of $99.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.58 and a 200-day moving average of $84.47.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $396.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.82%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth about $1,129,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 153.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 11,007 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 36.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,789,000 after purchasing an additional 874,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

JACK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.05.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

