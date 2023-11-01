Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ JAGX opened at $0.35 on Friday. Jaguar Health has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.69.
Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 402.00% and a negative return on equity of 1,146.88%. The company had revenue of $2.68 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jaguar Health will post -5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.
