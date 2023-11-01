Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JAGX opened at $0.35 on Friday. Jaguar Health has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 402.00% and a negative return on equity of 1,146.88%. The company had revenue of $2.68 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jaguar Health will post -5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Jaguar Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Jaguar Health in the first quarter worth $1,079,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Jaguar Health by 152.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 321,795 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 507.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 141,796 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 76.1% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 99,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jaguar Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 12.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

