Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Shares Bought by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 36.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 163,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,292 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus International Group were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Janus International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Janus International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Janus International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. sold 21,369,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $224,374,573.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,903,524. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 42.90% of the company’s stock.

Janus International Group Stock Performance

Janus International Group stock opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average of $10.23. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $12.45.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $270.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.49 million. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 12.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JBI. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Janus International Group from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Janus International Group in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Janus International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Janus International Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on JBI

Janus International Group Profile

(Free Report)

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.