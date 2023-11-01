JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Buy”

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $39.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $40.00. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 53.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of JD.com in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.64.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $25.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.57. JD.com has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $67.10.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The information services provider reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $287.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.99 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JD.com will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 994 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 1.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,441 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 3.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in JD.com by 1.7% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 16,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in JD.com by 2.8% during the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 10,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

