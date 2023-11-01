JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.14), RTT News reports. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

JetBlue Airways Price Performance

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. JetBlue Airways has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $9.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JBLU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on JetBlue Airways from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI cut shares of JetBlue Airways from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $7.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

Insider Transactions at JetBlue Airways

In related news, insider Gerald Alfred Spencer sold 11,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $75,431.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JetBlue Airways

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,459,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,945,000 after purchasing an additional 804,077 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,092,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,796,000 after purchasing an additional 228,227 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 5.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,284,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,798,000 after purchasing an additional 499,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 3.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,939,000 after purchasing an additional 181,064 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,215,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.