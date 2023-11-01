JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Receives $33.36 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.36.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FROG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on JFrog from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of JFrog from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 45,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $1,059,824.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,273,663 shares in the company, valued at $121,874,351.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 45,860 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $1,059,824.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,273,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,874,351.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total value of $188,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 507,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,928,339.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 291,359 shares of company stock valued at $7,600,682. Company insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 84.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of JFrog in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in JFrog during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JFrog by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $22.49 on Wednesday. JFrog has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $30.94. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.10 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.35.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 26.55%. The company had revenue of $84.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.99 million. Analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

