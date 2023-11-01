Johnson & Johnson Expected to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $2.44 Per Share (NYSE:JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report issued on Tuesday, October 31st. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.54. The consensus estimate for Johnson & Johnson’s current full-year earnings is $10.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.78 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.25 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. HSBC started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.19.

JNJ stock opened at $148.34 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $144.95 and a 1 year high of $181.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.79. The firm has a market cap of $357.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optas LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 183.3% during the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.0% during the third quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 141.5% during the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

