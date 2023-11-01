JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 182,357 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 309% from the previous session’s volume of 44,618 shares.The stock last traded at $48.67 and had previously closed at $48.58.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $691.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.10.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (BBSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small cap companies. BBSC was launched on Nov 16, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.