JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Free Report) by 53.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,939 shares during the period. Choreo LLC owned approximately 0.29% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 175.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 9,542 shares during the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 97,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,335,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,114,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $82,875,652,000. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 2,964.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 201,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,250,000 after buying an additional 194,502 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPME opened at $80.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.91. The stock has a market cap of $312.18 million, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.04. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $79.21 and a one year high of $91.79.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of mid-cap US stocks selected using relative value, momentum and quality factors, and for equal risk contribution by sector. JPME was launched on May 11, 2016 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

