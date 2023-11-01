JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TMD Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 227.6% in the 1st quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 837,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,147,000 after acquiring an additional 581,948 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,737,000. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 85,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 57,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 11,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after buying an additional 26,665 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.13. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

