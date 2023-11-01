Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,350,000 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the September 30th total of 8,920,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Juniper Networks Stock Up 1.9 %

JNPR stock opened at $26.92 on Wednesday. Juniper Networks has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $34.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.41 and its 200-day moving average is $29.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Juniper Networks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Juniper Networks

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $150,456.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 907,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,566,705.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $414,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,235,111.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $150,456.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 907,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,566,705.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,912 shares of company stock worth $764,096 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Juniper Networks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JNPR. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Juniper Networks by 74.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Juniper Networks by 92.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the second quarter worth $55,000. 87.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Juniper Networks

(Get Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.