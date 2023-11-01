KeyCorp Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for LyondellBasell Industries in a report released on Sunday, October 29th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.97. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for LyondellBasell Industries’ current full-year earnings is $8.52 per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LYB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.07.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $90.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.41. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $76.41 and a 1 year high of $102.04. The company has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.43. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9,672.8% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,206,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173,535 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 250.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,331,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $406,726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096,710 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,335 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,331,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $276,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,644 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,996,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $375,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,692 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $975,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,865,902.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $48,111.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 765,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,300,861.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $975,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,865,902.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.63%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

