Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Holdings Decreased by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC trimmed its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 123,302.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,430,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426,568 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $441,478,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth $136,832,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,819,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,181,000 after buying an additional 613,295 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:KMB opened at $119.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.41. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $147.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at $808,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMB. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.93.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

