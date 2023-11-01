Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Stock Price Up 5.1% Following Strong Earnings

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.1% during trading on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $361.67 and last traded at $360.38. Approximately 23,461 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 157,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $342.87.

The financial services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $377.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.43 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KNSL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KNSL

Insider Activity at Kinsale Capital Group

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.82, for a total value of $1,507,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,727,827.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.60, for a total transaction of $621,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,708,132.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.82, for a total value of $1,507,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,117 shares in the company, valued at $115,727,827.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,208,939. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kinsale Capital Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNSL. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,856,000 after acquiring an additional 233,687 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 33.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 446,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,563,000 after purchasing an additional 112,060 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,682,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter worth about $399,370,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 138.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 181,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,617,000 after buying an additional 105,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $411.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $372.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

About Kinsale Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.