Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,910,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the September 30th total of 3,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 762,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 7.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kodiak Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.33.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KOD opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.76. Kodiak Sciences has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $9.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.34.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.30). Equities research analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences will post -5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kodiak Sciences

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 26,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.