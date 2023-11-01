Kornit Digital (KRNT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 37.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $56.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.88 million. On average, analysts expect Kornit Digital to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
KRNT stock opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.83. Kornit Digital has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $31.94.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the third quarter worth about $217,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 268.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.
Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.
