Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Trading Down 5.7%

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $57.75 and last traded at $58.32. Approximately 42,689 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 146,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KRUS shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $88.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $95.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $634.83 million, a P/E ratio of 1,428.86 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.89.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRUS. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as Kura Experience'. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

