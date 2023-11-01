Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by abrdn plc

abrdn plc raised its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,045 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.07% of Lam Research worth $59,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 87.5% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Lam Research by 0.5% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Lam Research by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 16,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,616,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Lam Research by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 1,052.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,606,446.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $1,336,898.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,713 shares in the company, valued at $68,265,838.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $660.00.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $588.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $639.03 and its 200-day moving average is $619.84. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $384.72 and a 52-week high of $726.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $77.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 27.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 27.20%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

