Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Down 4.6%

Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) traded down 4.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $63.44 and last traded at $63.77. 111,269 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,019,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Lantheus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lantheus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.83.

Lantheus Stock Up 4.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.56 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.20.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $321.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.48 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 67.18%. Equities analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lantheus news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 2,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $189,059.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,403,976.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lantheus news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 2,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $189,059.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,403,976.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total transaction of $97,785.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 90,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,898,065.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,409 shares of company stock worth $1,383,629 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lantheus

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNTH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,742,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $317,595,000 after buying an additional 1,422,269 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,379,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,671,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,042,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $162,731,000 after buying an additional 489,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

