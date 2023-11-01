Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 252 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 88.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIOO opened at $82.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $80.90 and a 1 year high of $99.08.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

