Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 343 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 21.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Door Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,134,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 39,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 264,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,973,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,043.9% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 70,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 64,640 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period.

Shares of XBI opened at $66.23 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $63.80 and a 12 month high of $92.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.47 and its 200-day moving average is $80.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

