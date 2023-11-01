Larson Financial Group LLC Has $112,000 Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 67.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 74.1% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth $2,746,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Fiserv by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 123,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FISV opened at $112.94 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $122.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.04. The company has a market cap of $70.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

