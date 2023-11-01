Larson Financial Group LLC Has $165,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 503.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $47.68 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $49.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.41.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0793 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.