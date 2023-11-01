Larson Financial Group LLC Has $174,000 Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $593,000. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 253,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,044,000 after acquiring an additional 9,024 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 867,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,819,000 after acquiring an additional 486,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthSpring Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. WealthSpring Partners LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.93.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE KMB opened at $119.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.90. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $116.32 and a 12 month high of $147.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

