Larson Financial Group LLC Has $76,000 Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 56.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,473,000 after purchasing an additional 201,763 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,676,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,755,000 after acquiring an additional 119,137 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $398,176,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 641,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,065,000 after acquiring an additional 38,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 290,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VHT stock opened at $225.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $222.27 and a twelve month high of $259.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $237.90 and a 200-day moving average of $241.73.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.