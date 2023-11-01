Larson Financial Group LLC Has $77,000 Stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 54.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $357,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $24,214,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $835,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGDV opened at $26.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1 year low of $21.93 and a 1 year high of $28.27.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

