Larson Financial Group LLC Invests $102,000 in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 43.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,750,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,045,000 after purchasing an additional 827,464 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 99.4% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,861,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,044,000 after purchasing an additional 927,864 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 128.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,138,000 after purchasing an additional 562,262 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,576,000. Finally, Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 38.6% in the second quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 763,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,935,000 after purchasing an additional 212,840 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $46.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $40.03 and a 52 week high of $49.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.32.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4172 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

