Larson Financial Group LLC Invests $84,000 in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST)

Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PKST. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Peakstone Realty Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

PKST stock opened at $12.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Peakstone Realty Trust has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $47.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.25.

Peakstone Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

About Peakstone Realty Trust

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

