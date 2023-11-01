Larson Financial Group LLC Invests $84,000 in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST)

Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PKST. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.
Peakstone Realty Trust Stock Down 0.2 %
PKST stock opened at $12.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Peakstone Realty Trust has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $47.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.25.
Peakstone Realty Trust Announces Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Peakstone Realty Trust
About Peakstone Realty Trust
Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Peakstone Realty Trust
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Snapchat. Time to buy or time to fly? Here’s why
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Spotify electrifies on its metrics. Time to buy?
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Check-in with Check Point Software for blue-chip cyber strength
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.