Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,802 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 297.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,493.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 73,798 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $943,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 7,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $153,000.

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $57.62 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.31 and a 1-year high of $58.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.82.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1788 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

