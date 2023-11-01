Larson Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,804,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,740,000 after purchasing an additional 225,462 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 98,060.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,147,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,962,000 after purchasing an additional 8,139,027 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,000,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,694,000 after purchasing an additional 227,825 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,296,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,694,000 after purchasing an additional 329,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,120,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,599,000 after purchasing an additional 360,409 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $69.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $53.08 and a 1 year high of $76.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The business had revenue of $937.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $83,103.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,654.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Wheeler sold 12,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total transaction of $892,435.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,378.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $83,103.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,654.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

