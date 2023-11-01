Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 770 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR)

Larson Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR – Free Report) by 16.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at $291,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

Shares of BATS BMAR opened at $35.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.44.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (BMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

