Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 949 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 42.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DTM. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DT Midstream from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DT Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DTM opened at $53.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.69. DT Midstream, Inc. has a one year low of $45.10 and a one year high of $61.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $224.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.87 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 40.13% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

