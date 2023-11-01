Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Gap Down to $70.13

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $70.13, but opened at $67.66. Lattice Semiconductor shares last traded at $69.20, with a volume of 387,733 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on LSCC. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.77.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 42.83%. The company had revenue of $190.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.15 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 37,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $3,483,619.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,455,793.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 37,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $3,483,619.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,455,793.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.62, for a total transaction of $80,347.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,902,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,184 shares of company stock valued at $11,698,010 in the last ninety days. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lattice Semiconductor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

