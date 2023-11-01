Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $515,000 Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VST. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Vistra by 48.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Vistra by 311.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vistra in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vistra in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of VST stock opened at $32.72 on Wednesday. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $34.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.34 and its 200-day moving average is $28.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 22.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vistra from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 122,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $3,749,777.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,211,995.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

