Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.35-$1.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.70-$4.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.85 billion.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Leggett & Platt from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $23.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Leggett & Platt has a 1 year low of $22.69 and a 1 year high of $38.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.84.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 117.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,633,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,332,000 after buying an additional 685,740 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,952,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,564,000 after purchasing an additional 239,935 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,946,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,093,000 after purchasing an additional 64,443 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,879,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,791,000 after buying an additional 265,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,252,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,811,000 after buying an additional 18,807 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

