Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.27

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.27 and last traded at $10.44, with a volume of 389112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lemonade from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Lemonade from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lemonade from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lemonade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.13.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LMND

Lemonade Trading Up 3.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.37. The stock has a market cap of $762.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.59.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.06. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 34.23% and a negative net margin of 79.54%. The firm had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lemonade

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 91.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 73.2% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lemonade

(Get Free Report)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, car, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.