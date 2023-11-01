LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on LendingTree in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LendingTree currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Get LendingTree alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on LendingTree

LendingTree Stock Performance

Insider Activity

NASDAQ TREE opened at $13.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. LendingTree has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $47.82.

In related news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 172,926 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $3,270,030.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,210.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LendingTree

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in LendingTree by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingTree during the first quarter worth about $99,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 49.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 7.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 155,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

About LendingTree

(Get Free Report)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.