Liberty One Investment Management LLC Buys 668 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of D. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 379.5% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of D opened at $40.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.95. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on D. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

