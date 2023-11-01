Liberty One Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 16.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,005 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STM opened at $37.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.04. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $29.57 and a one year high of $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.94.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.