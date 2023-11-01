Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $131,000 Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Free Report) by 200.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,126 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,428 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $928,000. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 838.1% in the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 107,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 95,806 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the second quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the second quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $639,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,589,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,698,371.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 20,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.44 per share, with a total value of $128,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 350,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,254,354.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 95,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $639,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,589,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,698,371.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

APPS opened at $4.74 on Wednesday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $20.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.46 million, a PE ratio of -67.70, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.07.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $146.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.06 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.80.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

