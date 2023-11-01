Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $650,000 Stock Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 45.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,370 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,306 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quaero Capital S.A. increased its holdings in Sunrun by 18.7% in the second quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 135,175 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 21,332 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Sunrun by 207.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,037,529 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,531,000 after acquiring an additional 699,992 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth $392,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Sunrun by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 249,721 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 32,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 166,284 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,744 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $27,537.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 410,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,488,111. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sunrun news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $27,537.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,488,111. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $33,829.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 249,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,786,787.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,457 shares of company stock worth $287,987. 3.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sunrun Stock Up 7.3 %

RUN stock opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.31. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $33.33.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.59. Sunrun had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $590.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sunrun’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RUN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.55.

About Sunrun

(Free Report)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

See Also

