Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $734,000 Stock Position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,251 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 20.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,040,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,440 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,267,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,792,000 after purchasing an additional 15,219 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 5.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,005,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,746,000 after purchasing an additional 211,146 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in REGENXBIO by 5.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,801,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,197,000 after acquiring an additional 147,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in REGENXBIO by 13.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,536,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,046,000 after acquiring an additional 176,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RGNX shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on REGENXBIO from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.57.

NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $12.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $566.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.82 and its 200-day moving average is $18.26. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $25.54.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $19.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.50 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 56.21% and a negative net margin of 282.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.58) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -5.19 EPS for the current year.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

