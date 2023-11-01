Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $777,000 Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 9.9% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 140,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 12,614 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 5.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 288,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,398,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 4.4% in the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 142,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 3.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 97,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 711,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,368,000 after acquiring an additional 12,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VICI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.36.

VICI Properties Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE VICI opened at $27.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.60 and its 200-day moving average is $30.99. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $35.07.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.46%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

