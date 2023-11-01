Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $806,000 Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,290 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 96,965.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,125,143 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,664,947,000 after purchasing an additional 83,039,505 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $391,652,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,515,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,604,099 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,562,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,755 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $961,421,000 after purchasing an additional 830,898 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.00.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNG opened at $166.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.75. The company has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.00 and a 52 week high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.80. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 481.80% and a net margin of 28.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently 4.65%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

